Kubayi: Nuclear power legal battles may have damaged Russia ties
Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says South Africa must be careful not to tarnish other countries through its own internal disputes.
CAPE TOWN – Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says South Africa’s legal battles over the country’s proposed nuclear power project may have damaged relations with Russia.
She spoke to Eyewitness News at the Atom Expo in Moscow Monday.
The nuclear build program, which is set to provide 9,600 megawatts of power by 2030, was halted by the Western Cape High Court earlier this year.
It found that certain aspects of the proposed project to be invalid.
Claims of a secret deal being signed with the Russian state-owned entity have also been swirling.
Kubayi says South Africa must be careful not to tarnish other countries through its own internal disputes.
“I have a sense that we might have gone too far in fighting our own country in damaging our relations with Russia. We should have dealt with the issue with our own government as South Africans.”
But Rosatom Vice President of Sub-Saharan Africa Viktor Polikarpov says despite the allegations and disputes, the nuclear company is still keen to work with South Africa.
Kubayi met with Polikarpov and other officials to explain the country’s current nuclear situation following the April court ruling.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
SA Reserve Bank to challenge Public Protector's findings in court
-
CT community rattled again after homes petrol bombed
-
Mkhwebane: Reserve Bank should act to empower poor South Africans
-
Maine: Mbalula won't rule ANCYL from grave
-
World Refugee Day: 65.6m people forced from their homes
-
Following protests, UWC beefs up security ahead of exams
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.