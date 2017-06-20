Knysna fires flare up, fire chief says no threat to properties
Runaway fires had been brought under control last week.
CAPE TOWN - There's been a flare-up of several fires in the Knysna area.
Runaway fires had been brought under control last week.
They wrought havoc as they engulfed and gutted hundreds of homes, leaving thousands displaced and claiming the lives of seven people.
Knysna fire chief Clinton Manuel says the flare-ups don’t pose a threat to any properties.
“We are trying to make it safe in case the wind comes up then it won’t be able to spread to other areas. It’s just a precaution we’re taking. We are dealing with flare-ups and extinguishing them in the Knysna area.”
