Joel Joffe who defended Madiba dies, hailed for contribution to democracy

Joffe died earlier this week at his home in Liddington in England at the age of 85.

(L-R) South African politician Ahmed Kathrada and South Afrian social campaigner Denis Goldberg, both who were active in the anti-apartheid struggle and formerly imprisoned with Nelson Mandela at Robben Island, along with members of their legal defence team South African-born British lawyer Joel Joffe and Greek lawyer George Bizos, pose holding certificates of their award of the Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in London on January 27, 2016. The four along with a third former prisoner Andrew Mlangeni, who was unable to attend, received their awards in reognition of their fight for freedom and recial equality. Picture: AFP.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Khathrada Foundation has sent its condolences to the family and friends of anti-apartheid lawyer Joel Joffe.

Joffe died earlier this week at his home in Liddington in England at the age of 85.

As a former defense lawyer, he defended Nelson Mandela at the Rivonia Trial in the 1960s.

The foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi says it took a great deal of bravery and conviction to defend anti-apartheid activists in the 1960s.

“We think he made an immense contribution to our democracy at that particular point in time.”

