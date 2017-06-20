Joel Joffe who defended Madiba dies, hailed for contribution to democracy

Joffe died earlier this week at his home in Liddington in England at the age of 85.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Khathrada Foundation has sent its condolences to the family and friends of anti-apartheid lawyer Joel Joffe.

Joffe died earlier this week at his home in Liddington in England at the age of 85.

As a former defense lawyer, he defended Nelson Mandela at the Rivonia Trial in the 1960s.

The foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi says it took a great deal of bravery and conviction to defend anti-apartheid activists in the 1960s.

“We think he made an immense contribution to our democracy at that particular point in time.”