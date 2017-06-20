Joel Joffe who defended Madiba dies, hailed for contribution to democracy

Crisis-era fraud charges haunt Barclays as rivals move on
World
Joffe died earlier this week at his home in Liddington in England at the age of 85.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Khathrada Foundation has sent its condolences to the family and friends of anti-apartheid lawyer Joel Joffe.
Joffe died earlier this week at his home in Liddington in England at the age of 85.
As a former defense lawyer, he defended Nelson Mandela at the Rivonia Trial in the 1960s.
The foundation’s Zaakirah Vadi says it took a great deal of bravery and conviction to defend anti-apartheid activists in the 1960s.
“We think he made an immense contribution to our democracy at that particular point in time.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.