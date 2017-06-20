Boks boosted with Kriel return for final Test against France
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have been boosted by Jesse Kriel’s return from injury ahead of the dead-rubber third Test against France in Johannesburg.
Kriel is likely to start at centre after recovering from a concussion, but the Boks will be without Oupa Mohoje, who suffered a concussion in Durban on Saturday.
Allister Coetzee says he won't be making too many changes.
“I’d like to keep the team the same as far as I can but there’s also an opportunity to build capacity. And with a performance like Jean-Luc du Preez, there’s an opportunity for him to make sure that we build that capacity in the team.”
Allister Coetzee says it won't be easy selecting the team.
“The beauty about this squad and the team, as we have it now, it’s really very close. Whenever there’s an injury the next guy stepping in delivers and that’s really a good position to be in. These are headaches for me but I now make the right decision.”
Allister Coetzee says Oupa Mohoje will be missed: “He’s a loss. We’re happy with his game.”
Allister Coetzee says they won't be taking their foot off the pedal.
“The French are a very good side and we respect them. This is not just a match with a series being wrapped up now, it’s another Test. It’s a very important Test for us.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
