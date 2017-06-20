Home Affairs Dept set for grilling in Parly over Gupta family's citizenship
Department Director-General Mkuseli Apleni is expected to be in the hot seat this morning when he appears before the Home Affairs Portfolio Committee.
CAPE TOWN – The Home Affairs Department is expected to answer questions in Parliament on Tuesday about how members of the influential Gupta family were granted citizenship.
Documents leaked by the Economic Freedom Fighters have revealed how former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba waived certain legal requirements to grant the Guptas citizenship by naturalisation.
The initial application had been denied by a Home Affairs official because of a requirement that one must be in the country for at least five years before applying for citizenship.
But Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Haniff Hoosen says Gigaba should be the one answering questions.
Portfolio committee chairperson Lemias Mashile disagrees.
“No, we’ve got no jurisdiction over him, he’s now the Minister of Finance. A person like him can only be invited if we’ve got an inquiry, which then will summon everybody else but in this respect, we don’t have an inquiry. So we can’t invite him now.”
Members of the politically-connected Gupta family are at the centre of state capture allegations.
Their network of influence over government has been exposed in a series of leaked emails by investigative journalists.
At least four parliamentary oversight committees have been instructed to investigate the claims.
