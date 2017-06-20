High court rules against Sassa's bid to appeal deductions from beneficiaries

The court previously ruled amendments to regulations governing grants payment should not hinder deductions from beneficiary accounts.

JOHANNESBURG – The High Court in Pretoria has refused the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and others leave to appeal a judgment involving the unauthorised deductions from social grant beneficiaries.

Last month, the High Court ruled amendments to regulations governing the payment of social grants should not hinder deductions being made from beneficiaries' bank accounts.

This means Net One can continue to make unauthorised deductions from grant beneficiaries' bank accounts.

When Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the agency’s CEO Thokozani Magwaza appeared before Parliament's Social Development Portfolio Committee she said she’s disappointed by the earlier court ruling allowing certain deductions from grant beneficiary bank accounts.

The court had cautioned that if government prohibits deductions from Grindrod Bank accounts held by social grant beneficiaries, it would be interfering with the banking system.

Grindrod Bank, which was most affected by the regulations, handles the payment of about R550 million each month to more than 10 million accounts held by social grant beneficiaries.

In his ruling, acting Judge Corrie van der Westhuizen cited a Reserve Bank warning that a government instruction to prevent any debit orders from these accounts would disrupt the system of collection and payment.

The Reserve Bank further cautioned that this would result in a broader economic impact due to unsuccessful debt collection.

Additional reporting by Xolani Koyana and Lindsay Dentlinger