High court rules against Sassa's bid to appeal deductions from beneficiaries
The court previously ruled amendments to regulations governing grants payment should not hinder deductions from beneficiary accounts.
JOHANNESBURG – The High Court in Pretoria has refused the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and others leave to appeal a judgment involving the unauthorised deductions from social grant beneficiaries.
Last month, the High Court ruled amendments to regulations governing the payment of social grants should not hinder deductions being made from beneficiaries' bank accounts.
This means Net One can continue to make unauthorised deductions from grant beneficiaries' bank accounts.
When Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the agency’s CEO Thokozani Magwaza appeared before Parliament's Social Development Portfolio Committee she said she’s disappointed by the earlier court ruling allowing certain deductions from grant beneficiary bank accounts.
The court had cautioned that if government prohibits deductions from Grindrod Bank accounts held by social grant beneficiaries, it would be interfering with the banking system.
Grindrod Bank, which was most affected by the regulations, handles the payment of about R550 million each month to more than 10 million accounts held by social grant beneficiaries.
In his ruling, acting Judge Corrie van der Westhuizen cited a Reserve Bank warning that a government instruction to prevent any debit orders from these accounts would disrupt the system of collection and payment.
The Reserve Bank further cautioned that this would result in a broader economic impact due to unsuccessful debt collection.
Additional reporting by Xolani Koyana and Lindsay Dentlinger
More in Local
-
Chamber of Mines meets with ANC delegation over mining charter
-
Zwane denies failing to consult ANC on new mining charter
-
[WATCH] Red Ants cut illegal power connections in Ramaphosa, violence ensues
-
'Radical transformation used to justify acts best described as state capture'
-
#WorldRefugeeDay: SA working to bring simpler system for migrants to get docs
-
Motsoeneng's lawyer confirms receiving instructions to challenge his dismissal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.