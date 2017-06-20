Law must support victims of sex abuse, says judge
Judge Hartford has ruled that it is entirely irrational and arbitrary to have a random cut off time of 20 years for prescription of sexual offences when many victims suffer quietly.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has found that the law must encourage the prosecution of sexual offences and not hush victims.
On Monday, acting Judge Clare Hartford found Section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act to be invalid, lifting the 20-year bar on the prescription of sexual offences.
The so-called Frankel Eight, who alleged that stockbroker Sidney Frankel abused them when they were children, went to court to have the law changed.
Judge Hartford has ruled that it is entirely irrational and arbitrary to have a random cut off time of 20 years for prescription of sexual offences when many victims suffer quietly, enabling perpetrators to escape all consequences.
She has found that the law must support victims in coming forward, regardless of how much time has passed and should not smother a victim's ability to bring sexual offenders to book.
Attorney Ian Levitt explains what this judgment means.
“So, anyone who was sexually abused at any time will have the right to prosecute those abusers, who abused them 20 years before and this carries on into the future.”
Activists have described the ruling as momentous.
Activist Miranda Friedman says this ruling acknowledges late disclosures.
“It really shows where our justice is going, it says a lot about late disclosures and now they’re not going to have a time limit.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
World Refugee Day: 65.6m people forced from their homes
-
Following protests, UWC beefs up security ahead of exams
-
Companies Tribunal: Dudu Myeni lied twice about Airbus deal
-
Energy Minister Kubayi wants SA youth to benefit from nuclear project
-
Sassa: Process to appoint new grants service provider going well
-
Cops search for suspects after teen killed in CT shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.