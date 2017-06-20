Fourth accused in Hannah Cornelius murder case abandons bail

The men allegedly hijacked Maties student Cornelius and a friend, while they were sitting in her car in Stellenbosch.

CAPE TOWN - A fourth accused in the rape and murder of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius has abandoned his application for bail.

Eben van Niekerk was expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but it's emerged he had already earlier this month decided not to proceed.

Cornelius, aged 21, and a friend were hijacked in Stellenbosch last month.

Van Niekerk has joined his three co-accused in abandoning applications for bail.

All four are in the dock on 28 July.

The men allegedly hijacked Maties student Cornelius and a friend while they were sitting in her car in Stellenbosch.

She was raped and killed and her body was dumped near a farm in the area.

Her friend managed to escape in Kraaifontein.