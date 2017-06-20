Cosas to deal with members calling for torching of private schools
On Monday, the greater Joburg region released a statement calling for all private schools to be burnt down and vandalised.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Students in Gauteng says it will deal with its members who have called for the burning of private schools.
On Monday, the body's greater Joburg region released a statement calling for all private schools to be burnt down and vandalised.
The provincial body says it condemns the statement because it does not represent its message about the improvement of township schools.
Cosas provincial Chairperson Thabang Mahlomuza says they want all schools to be integrated.
“We’re simply saying that there must be an intervention programme which will ensure that township students must be taken to the schools and have access and be in the perimeters of those facilities so that they too can have an experience of an educational system that is taught in those schools.
“We’re not calling for the burning of those schools.”
More in Local
-
World Refugee Day: 65.6m people forced from their homes
-
Following protests, UWC beefs up security ahead of exams
-
Companies Tribunal: Dudu Myeni lied twice about Airbus deal
-
Energy Minister Kubayi wants SA youth to benefit from nuclear project
-
Sassa: Process to appoint new grants service provider going well
-
Cops search for suspects after teen killed in CT shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.