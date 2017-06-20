Cosas to deal with members calling for torching of private schools

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Students in Gauteng says it will deal with its members who have called for the burning of private schools.

On Monday, the body's greater Joburg region released a statement calling for all private schools to be burnt down and vandalised.

The provincial body says it condemns the statement because it does not represent its message about the improvement of township schools.

Cosas provincial Chairperson Thabang Mahlomuza says they want all schools to be integrated.

“We’re simply saying that there must be an intervention programme which will ensure that township students must be taken to the schools and have access and be in the perimeters of those facilities so that they too can have an experience of an educational system that is taught in those schools.

“We’re not calling for the burning of those schools.”