Cosas to deal with members calling for torching of private schools

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

Cosas to deal with members calling for torching of private schools

On Monday, the greater Joburg region released a statement calling for all private schools to be burnt down and vandalised.

Picture: Pixabay.
Picture: Pixabay.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Students in Gauteng says it will deal with its members who have called for the burning of private schools.

On Monday, the body's greater Joburg region released a statement calling for all private schools to be burnt down and vandalised.

The provincial body says it condemns the statement because it does not represent its message about the improvement of township schools.

Cosas provincial Chairperson Thabang Mahlomuza says they want all schools to be integrated.

“We’re simply saying that there must be an intervention programme which will ensure that township students must be taken to the schools and have access and be in the perimeters of those facilities so that they too can have an experience of an educational system that is taught in those schools.

“We’re not calling for the burning of those schools.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA