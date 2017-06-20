Corruption Watch: Mkhwebane SARB recommendations ‘out of line’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

Corruption Watch: Mkhwebane SARB recommendations ‘out of line’

The Public Protector says the bank's monetary policy should change and it should no longer focus on protecting the value of the currency.

FILE: Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN.
FILE: Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Corruption Watch says Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane is way out of line by recommending that the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)'s monetary policy should change.

On Monday Mkhwebane said that SARB had failed in its duties to protect the public by not ensuring that Absa bank repaid an apartheid-era bailout given to failed bank Bankcorp.

But she also said the mandate of the bank's monetary policy should change and it should no longer focus on protecting the value of the currency.

Mkhwebane says it's up to the courts to decide if she's overreached her mandate.

Corruption watch's David Lewis said: “How the Public Protector thought she had the legal power to do this or, frankly, the economic knowledge to intervene in what has been and what remains a major debate in all in monetary policy all over the world. God only knows how she got to those conclusions, but she is way out of line.”

WATCH: Public Protector's findings on Absa, Bankcorp matter

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA