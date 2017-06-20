Corruption Watch: Mkhwebane SARB recommendations ‘out of line’
The Public Protector says the bank's monetary policy should change and it should no longer focus on protecting the value of the currency.
JOHANNESBURG – Corruption Watch says Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane is way out of line by recommending that the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)'s monetary policy should change.
On Monday Mkhwebane said that SARB had failed in its duties to protect the public by not ensuring that Absa bank repaid an apartheid-era bailout given to failed bank Bankcorp.
But she also said the mandate of the bank's monetary policy should change and it should no longer focus on protecting the value of the currency.
Mkhwebane says it's up to the courts to decide if she's overreached her mandate.
Corruption watch's David Lewis said: “How the Public Protector thought she had the legal power to do this or, frankly, the economic knowledge to intervene in what has been and what remains a major debate in all in monetary policy all over the world. God only knows how she got to those conclusions, but she is way out of line.”
WATCH: Public Protector's findings on Absa, Bankcorp matter
More in Local
-
Joel Joffe who defended Madiba dies, hailed for contribution to democracy
-
SA lawmakers get proposal to change central bank's role
-
Parents urged to send children to registered initiation schools
-
Police investigate after Crosby man shot dead at home
-
Lawyers for Human Rights: SA law relating to refugees not applied adequately
-
Mzwandile Masina condemns vandalising of Tembisa customer care centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.