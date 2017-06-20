Chamber of Mines meets with ANC delegation over mining charter
The chamber says while it's committed to transformation, policies must be based on workable targets and guidelines.
JOHANNESBURG - The Chamber of Mines has met with an African National Congress (ANC) delegation to discuss its concerns around the Mining Charter.
The chamber says its office bearers explained the problems that the new charter presents to the mining industry to the delegation led by ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe.
Last week, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane released the charter which increased the black ownership target to 30%.
Earlier on Tuesday, Zwane said it was not true that he failed to consult the ANC on the new mining charter.
ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told News24 the ruling party’s economic transformation committee wanted to meet with Zwane because it was concerned about the impact the raised level of black ownership could have on jobs in the sector.
But Zwane says he hasn't met with the committee yet.
