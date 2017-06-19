Zuma: Youth must not be shy to call for radical economic transformation

President Jacob Zuma’s reception in Hammarsdale was in stark contrast to the booing by some youth at the commemoration last Friday.

DURBAN – President Jacob Zuma has urged the youth to be soldiers of radical economic transformation because this is how economic freedom will be achieved.

Zuma was speaking at Youth Day celebrations in Hammarsdale on Sunday organised by the eThekwini Municipality.

The president says the country’s democracy is incomplete without ownership of the economy.

Instead, African National Congress treasure-general Zweli Mkhize was jeered by few in the crowd, while being acknowledged by the MC.

The president says young people must not be shy to call for radical economic transformation.

“That’s why it is more than correct to apply policies that are radical, that are revolutionary, that are changing the status quo economically. No one will do it for us.”

Zuma says the questions around the land are linked with economic transformation and this must be addressed.

KEEP THE FIGHT ON

Zuma says political freedom without addressing the economy is an incomplete democracy.

He says poverty, inequality and unemployment began when black people were dispossessed of their land.

Zuma says the youth must lead the charge for economic freedom.

“Political freedom without economic freedom is not a complete freedom.”

Zuma has urged young people to be champions of radical economic transformation.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)