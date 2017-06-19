Zuma, Maswanganyi accused of trying to disrupt probes into parastatals

The National Transport Movement and the SA Federation of Trade Unions say the apparent eagerness to dissolve the Prasa board is a clear attempt to cover up corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Transport Movement (NTM) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) have accused President Jacob Zuma and Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi of trying to disrupt investigations into parastatals by threatening to dissolve the Prasa board.

Earlier this month the transport minister sent a letter to board chair Popo Molefe, threatening to dissolve the board after it failed to perform and turn the company around.

The NTM’s General Secretary Elijah Mphahlele says the apparent eagerness to dissolve the Prasa board just five weeks before its tenure is over is a clear attempt to cover up corruption.

He says the NTM and Saftu are commanding that the board complete its work and that neither the Hawks nor the National Prosecuting Authority should interfere in the process.

They have threatened to embark on sustained mass action until justice is served.

The NTM and Saftu have also called for the immediate resignation of Maswanganyi and Zuma and for members of civil society to sit on the new boards of all parastatals.