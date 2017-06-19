Popular Topics
UWC: Exams will go ahead despite campus protest

Several tests and exams were disrupted after students affiliated to the Fees Must Fall movement ransacked exam halls on Monday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The University of the Western Cape's management says it will not amend its exam schedule following violent disruptions on campus.

Earlier on Monday, several tests and exams were disrupted after students affiliated to the Fees Must Fall movement ransacked exam halls.

The university's Luthando Tyhalibongo say security has been beefed up.

“The management of UWC is disappointed by the disruption of several examinations by protesters this morning and this afternoon. Exams will continue as planned. Currently, security measures are being put in place to make sure further disruptions don’t take place.”

UWC'S Student Representative Council says it supports demands made the Fees Must Fall movement.

SRC president Asanda Bleki says they've called a student meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

“They are also raising issues that are close to our hearts as the SRC, such as centralisation in as far as where the powers of National Student Financial Aid Scheme being taken away from our institutions; they have centralised to the national office in Wynberg.”

