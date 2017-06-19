'Sudden conference cancellation shows unaccountability by ANC provincial govt'

The event which was due to begin in Durban on Monday morning under the theme “Black History” was cancelled late on Sunday night.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party leader Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he believes the sudden cancellation of the social cohesion conference with no explanation shows a pattern of unaccountability by the African National Congress (ANC) led provincial government.

Buthelezi says an official from the eThekwini Municipality told party members that politicians were behind this sudden decision.

The IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi began his address by sharing previous instances when presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki tried to foster good relations with the ANC but were barred by party members.

He says the conference cancellation falls in line with this pattern.

“There are some who generally believe in social cohesion and reconciliation. They are there, I know them, and who are willing to take the necessary step to achieve them. But there is another group who hold an enormous amount of power who are determined never to see these old wound heal.”

In a short statement, the eThekwini Municipality has apologised for the inconvenience caused and says it will announce a new date soon.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)