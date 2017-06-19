SA Catholic bishops call on those in Gupta leaked email scandal to resign
The emails name President Jacob Zuma, several ministers and officials in alleged corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Catholic bishops have called on all those implicated in the Gupta leaked email scandal to resign from public office if they know that the allegations in the emails are true.
The bishops say they are disappointed that corruption has become endemic in many structures of government and the private sector.
They have called for a specialised anti-corruption court.
Bishop Abel Gabuza has urged the African National Congress to elect a leader of integrity.
“When you read about a leader who stands up and talks about this and that, and you say but this person is not someone who is clean himself, how can he call us then to be people of integrity?”
