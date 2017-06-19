Popular Topics
Police suspect link in Pretoria, Sandton armed robberies

The first crime happened in Pretoria on Saturday where a family was attacked by four armed men outside their home in Moreleta Park.

Picture: stock.xchng
Picture: stock.xchng
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are trying to establish a link between two separate cases of armed robbery that allegedly involved criminals following victims from OR Tambo International Airport.

The first crime happened in Pretoria on Saturday where a family was attacked by four armed men outside their home in Moreleta Park.

The family had been travelling home from the airport at the time and the gunman forced them to hand over phones, money, identity documents and luggage.

In a similar incident last week, three armed men shot and wounded two passengers who were being dropped off by a taxi in Morningside, Sandton.

The two victims had touched down in the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The police's Mavela Masondo says: “We have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and we’re taking this case seriously because the modus operandi is more or less the same.”

Timeline

More in Local

