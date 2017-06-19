‘Myeni didn't intentionally misrepresent board decision on 2013 aircraft deal’
Lawyers representing the SAA chair say she didn't intentionally misrepresent a board decision to former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.
JOHANNESBURG - The Companies Tribunal has reserved its decision relating to South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni, who was served with a compliance notice by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission following claims that she had lied about a board decision relating to a lucrative aircraft deal in 2013.
Lawyers representing her say she didn't intentionally misrepresent a board decision to former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Legal counsel for Myeni argued earlier on Monday that while she provided the minister with incorrect information, this was not done intentionally.
In 2013 Myeni told then Public Enterprises Minister Gigaba that the board had decided to lease two new planes when it had in fact leased 10 new planes.
She has been accused of repeatedly trying to alter the board's decision and was served with a compliance notice for breaching the Companies Act.
Her lawyer argued that the notice was issued unlawfully and it was irrational, urging the Companies Tribunal to declare it invalid.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
WC schools suffered damage worth R124m in Cape storm, Knysna fire
-
Parliament ordered to amend mandate of Reserve Bank
-
SA won, says activist after 20-year proscription bar lifted off sexual offences
-
'Sudden conference cancellation shows unaccountability by ANC provincial govt'
-
Defence wants Cameron Wilson acquitted on all charges
-
Zuma, Maswanganyi accused of trying to disrupt probes into parastatals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.