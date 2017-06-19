Popular Topics
‘Myeni didn't intentionally misrepresent board decision on 2013 aircraft deal’

Lawyers representing the SAA chair say she didn't intentionally misrepresent a board decision to former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

FILE: SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Companies Tribunal has reserved its decision relating to South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni, who was served with a compliance notice by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission following claims that she had lied about a board decision relating to a lucrative aircraft deal in 2013.

Lawyers representing her say she didn't intentionally misrepresent a board decision to former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Legal counsel for Myeni argued earlier on Monday that while she provided the minister with incorrect information, this was not done intentionally.

In 2013 Myeni told then Public Enterprises Minister Gigaba that the board had decided to lease two new planes when it had in fact leased 10 new planes.

She has been accused of repeatedly trying to alter the board's decision and was served with a compliance notice for breaching the Companies Act.

Her lawyer argued that the notice was issued unlawfully and it was irrational, urging the Companies Tribunal to declare it invalid.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

