MKMVA denies claims Maphatsoe strong-armed DG to fund conference
MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe has denied a report that he pressured Max Ozynski into paying out almost R8m to fund the four-day conference.
JOHANNESBURG - The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has rejected allegations that the accreditation of its delegates at the elective conference was flawed and that its president Kebby Maphatsoe strong-armed the Defence Department’ director-general to release R8 million for the conference.
The African National Congress (ANC)’s structure held a briefing earlier on Monday following its elective conference last week.
Maphatsoe has denied the report in the Sunday Times, that he pressured director-general Max Ozynski into paying out almost R8 million to fund the four-day MKMVA conference.
“I was never involved. How it happened was that the minister authorised.”
He's also denied that a verification process conducted by the department revealed that 637 delegates could not be traced in the department’s database and were not bona fide military veterans.
“We reject with contempt the unsubstantiated allegations that the selection and accreditation of the delegates were flawed or fraudulent.”
He says the conference was supported by the ANC National Executive Committee structure.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
