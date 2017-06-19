Minister Kubayi expresses concerns over Eskom

Eskom has been embroiled in management issues following the resignation of former CEO Brian Molefe.

CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has expressed her concerns about the recent happenings at Eskom.

She spoke to Eyewitness News at the Atom Expo in Moscow earlier on Monday.

Eskom has been embroiled in management issues following the resignation of former CEO Brian Molefe.

Molefe was since reinstated after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown refused to give him a large pay-out.

He has then removed from the position again.

Molefe has now turned to the courts to retain his position.

Last week, Eskom chair Ben Ngubane also resigned.

Kubayi says the utility’s management issues need to be addressed.

“Definitely, I’ll need to speak to my colleague Comrade Lynne (Brown) about sorting out the issues at Eskom. I am not only worried about nuclear, I’m also worried about electricity supply because they are my implementing agent, I transfer a lot of money to the power utility… so yes, I am concerned.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)