‘Gang violence destroying Cape Flats communities’
A Bishop Lavis man was fatally shot while talking to friends a couple of metres away from his home.
CAPE TOWN - The father of a Bishop Lavis man gunned down over the weekend has told Eyewitness News that gang violence is destroying Cape Flats communities.
Thirty-one-year-old Wilton Fredericks was fatally shot while talking to friends a couple of metres away from his home.
Two others died on the scene.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police say a 35 yr old man has been arrested in connection with a triple murder in #BishopLavis over the weekend. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 19, 2017
Dozens of community members descended on the Fredericks’ Nooitgedacht residence to offer their condolences.
Inside the living room, pictures of Wilton Fredericks are displayed among bouquets of flowers on a side table.
Wilton’s father, teacher and well-known gospel singer Pastor Wilmot Fredericks says the father of three will be remembered for his humility.
“He was a people’s person, spoke to everybody… very respectful and he always greeted people.”
A memorial service for the young singer is scheduled to take place at Delft's Christian Explainers Worship Centre on 21 June.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
