Fitness and passion key for Murray's career ambitions
Murray believes a third straight Olympic gold medal is a realistic goal but says he is not taking selection for granted.
TOKYO – World number one Andy Murray will continue to play for as long as he remains fit enough to compete and is hopeful that his love of tennis could see him target a third Olympic title at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
"So long as I'm fit and healthy and enjoying playing I'll do it as long as I can," Murray, who is making the final preparations for the defence of his Wimbledon title, told the Guardian newspaper.
"I don't want to stop in two years. I want to keep playing. Who knows where I am going to be in a few years," the Briton added. "When I go out, I'm really trying to get better and learn stuff and improve. There's a point to me doing it."
The 30-year-old, who will be looking to claim a record-extending sixth title at this week's Aegon Championships in London, believes a third straight Olympic gold medal is a realistic goal but is not taking selection for granted.
"I would hope to still be playing at the next Olympics," he added.
"I don't think that would be how I would judge when or if I'm going to stop, based on just trying to make it to the next Olympics.
"Maybe I might not even be in the Olympics ranking wise or there might be more British guys ahead of me at that time."
Murray opens his title defence at Queen's Club against British number four Aljaz Bedene on Tuesday.
