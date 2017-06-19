EFF to go ahead with court case against Gigaba over Gupta naturalisation

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said last week that there was a campaign to tarnish his reputation and attack his integrity.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’s going ahead with a court case against former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba over the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

Last week, the EFF released a letter from Home Affairs turning down the Gupta family’s request for citizenship, and then another one from Gigaba, as home affairs minister, waiving the residential requirements for citizenship.

A parliamentary committee has summoned the department to answer questions on the matter on Tuesday.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says: “We are going to hold him accountable through a court process. This will result in two processes. Firstly, the naturalisation falling off and the Guptas being subjected to a normal process as everybody else does. Secondly, we shall then come back to Parliament and the individual responsible will be held accountable.”

“It’s to tarnish my name and defocus me from the work I have to do. My family has not been spared. My wife has been rubbished and my father is being rubbished in his death. It cannot be right.”

Gigaba also welcomed the Public Protector’s plan to investigate state capture at several state-owned companies.

“Now that the matter is in the hands of the Public Protector, let us trust that a thorough job will be done so that we will not be diverted by allegations when we talk about the economy.”

The South African Council of Churches (SACC)'s state capture report, compiled by the council and a group of academics, alleges that Gigaba played a key role in setting up a network of people centred around President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family.

It’s believed that Gigaba had made certain appointments to the boards of parastatals that allowed for looting to take place.

Following the release of the report, Gigaba's spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said some of these conclusions were wrong.

“Some of the appointments that are credited to him were not appointed by him. And for an exercise that claims to be academic, it’s something that’s easy to verify just by going through Google.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)