Defence wants Cameron Wilson acquitted on all charges

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
Go

Defence wants Cameron Wilson acquitted on all charges

The 20-year-old was arrested in September 2016 after 18-year-old Lekita Moore’s mutilated body was found in Valhalla Park.

FILE: Cameron Wilson. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
FILE: Cameron Wilson. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The defence wants multiple-murder accused Cameron Wilson to be acquitted on all murder, attempted murder and rape charges he faces.

The State and defence are delivering closing arguments in the trial against Wilson in the Western Cape High Court.

The 20-year-old was arrested in September 2016 after 18-year-old Lekita Moore’s mutilated body was found on a field in Valhalla Park.

During closing arguments, Advocate Mohamed Sibda questioned why there was not more blood found on his client’s clothes if he had been behind Moore’s fatal stabbing.

Sibda tried to corroborate Wilson’s version that he was merely an onlooker when the teenager was attacked by another youth.

He says his client’s version that he wrestled with Xavier Bester while he attacked the teenager could have resulted in blood being transferred to Wilson’s jacket.

He adds Wilson’s fingerprints were also not found on the knife discovered at the crime scene.

The advocate also accused Dawney Davids, who was allegedly raped and stabbed by the accused in April 2015, of being untruthful while testifying.

He has therefore called on Davids’ testimony to be rejected.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA