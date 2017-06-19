Defence wants Cameron Wilson acquitted on all charges

CAPE TOWN - The defence wants multiple-murder accused Cameron Wilson to be acquitted on all murder, attempted murder and rape charges he faces.

The State and defence are delivering closing arguments in the trial against Wilson in the Western Cape High Court.

The 20-year-old was arrested in September 2016 after 18-year-old Lekita Moore’s mutilated body was found on a field in Valhalla Park.

During closing arguments, Advocate Mohamed Sibda questioned why there was not more blood found on his client’s clothes if he had been behind Moore’s fatal stabbing.

Sibda tried to corroborate Wilson’s version that he was merely an onlooker when the teenager was attacked by another youth.

He says his client’s version that he wrestled with Xavier Bester while he attacked the teenager could have resulted in blood being transferred to Wilson’s jacket.

He adds Wilson’s fingerprints were also not found on the knife discovered at the crime scene.

The advocate also accused Dawney Davids, who was allegedly raped and stabbed by the accused in April 2015, of being untruthful while testifying.

He has therefore called on Davids’ testimony to be rejected.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)