Defence wants Cameron Wilson acquitted on all charges
The 20-year-old was arrested in September 2016 after 18-year-old Lekita Moore’s mutilated body was found in Valhalla Park.
CAPE TOWN - The defence wants multiple-murder accused Cameron Wilson to be acquitted on all murder, attempted murder and rape charges he faces.
The State and defence are delivering closing arguments in the trial against Wilson in the Western Cape High Court.
The 20-year-old was arrested in September 2016 after 18-year-old Lekita Moore’s mutilated body was found on a field in Valhalla Park.
During closing arguments, Advocate Mohamed Sibda questioned why there was not more blood found on his client’s clothes if he had been behind Moore’s fatal stabbing.
Sibda tried to corroborate Wilson’s version that he was merely an onlooker when the teenager was attacked by another youth.
He says his client’s version that he wrestled with Xavier Bester while he attacked the teenager could have resulted in blood being transferred to Wilson’s jacket.
He adds Wilson’s fingerprints were also not found on the knife discovered at the crime scene.
The advocate also accused Dawney Davids, who was allegedly raped and stabbed by the accused in April 2015, of being untruthful while testifying.
He has therefore called on Davids’ testimony to be rejected.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
WC schools suffered damage worth R124m in Cape storm, Knysna fire
-
Parliament ordered to amend mandate of Reserve Bank
-
SA won, says activist after 20-year proscription bar lifted off sexual offences
-
'Sudden conference cancellation shows unaccountability by ANC provincial govt'
-
‘Myeni didn't intentionally misrepresent board decision on 2013 aircraft deal’
-
Zuma, Maswanganyi accused of trying to disrupt probes into parastatals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.