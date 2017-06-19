DA wants Public Protector to probe Minister Zwane's India trip

The Democratic Alliance says that Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane breached the Executive Members’ Ethics Act by failing to declare who sponsored the trip.

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Protector will be asked to investigate Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane for allegedly misleading the Free State legislature by failing to disclose his trip to India in 2012.

It’s emerged the Gupta family paid for the trip as a reward after Zwane successfully pushed the Free State government to give the Gupta-affiliated company, Estina, a 4,400-hectare farm, along with R114 million in funding, in 2012.

Shadow Minister for Mineral Resources James Lorimer says: “Any travel that is paid for by somebody else has to be declared and in no place did he declare that trip he made in 2012, which emails show they were all sponsored by the Guptas.

“And we believe that in not declaring this trip, he has breached the Executive Members’ Act and that must be investigated by the Public Protector.”