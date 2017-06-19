DA wants Public Protector to probe Minister Zwane's India trip
The Democratic Alliance says that Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane breached the Executive Members’ Ethics Act by failing to declare who sponsored the trip.
JOHANNESBURG – The Public Protector will be asked to investigate Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane for allegedly misleading the Free State legislature by failing to disclose his trip to India in 2012.
It’s emerged the Gupta family paid for the trip as a reward after Zwane successfully pushed the Free State government to give the Gupta-affiliated company, Estina, a 4,400-hectare farm, along with R114 million in funding, in 2012.
The Democratic Alliance says Zwane breached the Executive Members’ Ethics Act by failing to declare who sponsored the trip.
Shadow Minister for Mineral Resources James Lorimer says: “Any travel that is paid for by somebody else has to be declared and in no place did he declare that trip he made in 2012, which emails show they were all sponsored by the Guptas.
“And we believe that in not declaring this trip, he has breached the Executive Members’ Act and that must be investigated by the Public Protector.”
More in Local
-
Alleged NC rapist to finally appear in court after hiding for 6 years
-
Police suspect link in Pretoria, Sandton armed robberies
-
2 due in court following major abalone bust
-
High Court to decide on changes to child abuse laws
-
OUTsurance vows production process shake up after video gaffe
-
DA: Eskom lied to Minister Brown about Molefe's exit to protect itself
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.