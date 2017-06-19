CT teen dies, others wounded in shooting incident

It's understood the victims were part of an illegal car spinning gathering when the shooting broke out. The incident was reported at about 6pm on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager has died and several other youths have been wounded in a shooting outside a shopping complex in Eerste River.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred on 18 June in a parking area behind a shopping centre are under investigation. A 16-year-old was fatally injured. Six others, aged between 11 and 27, were taken to a nearby hospital.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)