CT teen dies, others wounded in shooting incident
It's understood the victims were part of an illegal car spinning gathering when the shooting broke out. The incident was reported at about 6pm on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - A teenager has died and several other youths have been wounded in a shooting outside a shopping complex in Eerste River.
The incident was reported at about 6pm on Sunday.
It's understood the victims were part of an illegal car spinning gathering when the shooting broke out.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred on 18 June in a parking area behind a shopping centre are under investigation. A 16-year-old was fatally injured. Six others, aged between 11 and 27, were taken to a nearby hospital.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Lifting of 20-year proscription bar ‘momentous occasion for children’s rights’
-
Public Protector to oppose Zuma bid to have state capture report reviewed
-
Companies Tribunal to hear Dudu Myeni’s case on Monday
-
Public Protector: Govt acted improperly over CIEX report
-
Moody's: SA's low business confidence setback to growth recovery
-
Rosatom says it has plans to develop nuclear cluster in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.