Companies Tribunal to hear Dudu Myeni’s case on Monday

Myeni was served with a compliance notice by the regulator following claims she had lied or misrepresented a board decision to former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

JOHANNESBURG - The Companies Tribunal will hear the merits of South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni's case to challenge a finding that she was in breach of the Companies Act.

Myeni was served with a compliance notice by the regulator following claims she had lied or misrepresented a board decision to former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba relating to a lucrative aircraft deal in 2013.

Myeni's lawyers have argued that this notice was issued unlawfully and should be declared invalid.

Myeni was found to be in breach of the Companies Act after she allegedly misrepresented a board decision to lease 10 new planes.

Myeni has been accused of repeatedly trying to alter this decision so it would appear the board had approved the lease of only two planes.

She was then served with a compliance notice, a document her lawyers want to be declared invalid.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission says Myeni should have challenged the notice at the time it was issued.

The tribunal hearing the matter on Monday will first rule on whether it has the powers to decide if the notice was valid before making a final ruling.