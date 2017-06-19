Companies Tribunal reserves decision on Dudu Myeni’s case
The SAA chair was served with a compliance notice following claims that she misrepresented a board decision about the multi-million-rand Airbus deal.
PRETORIA - The Companies Tribunal has reserved its decision on South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni's case, where she's argued that she mistakenly misrepresented information to the then Public Enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba.
Myeni was served with a compliance notice by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) following claims that she misrepresented a board decision about the multi-million-rand Airbus deal.
Myeni's lawyers have argued that the notice should be declared invalid.
Legal counsel for the CIPC has argued that they are deeply disturbed by Myeni's actions, saying she had several opportunities to explain herself.
In 2013, Myeni reported to Gigaba that the board decided to lease two new planes when in fact it had decided to lease 10.
Myeni's lawyer Francois van Zyl says this was a mistake.
“What she said to the minister was wrong and she explains that she was under that impression. We say there’s room for confusion.”
Myeni wants the Companies Tribunal to declare the compliance notice she was issued for breaching the Companies Act invalid, saying it was irrational.
The tribunal has reserved its decision.
LISTEN: Lawyer argues Dudu Myeni didn’t intend on misrepresenting Airbus deal
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Wesbank petrol bomb leaves elderly woman dead, children wonded
-
Energy Minister: Decision on SA's nuclear future to be taken in 3 months
-
Cricket SA names owners for T20 Global League
-
SA supermarket giants in fine food fight
-
‘Gang violence destroying Cape Flats communities’
-
Lekota sticks to his tweets that Magashule stole from the public purse in 1996
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.