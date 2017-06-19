Companies Tribunal reserves decision on Dudu Myeni’s case

The SAA chair was served with a compliance notice following claims that she misrepresented a board decision about the multi-million-rand Airbus deal.

PRETORIA - The Companies Tribunal has reserved its decision on South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni's case, where she's argued that she mistakenly misrepresented information to the then Public Enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba.

Myeni was served with a compliance notice by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) following claims that she misrepresented a board decision about the multi-million-rand Airbus deal.

Myeni's lawyers have argued that the notice should be declared invalid.

Legal counsel for the CIPC has argued that they are deeply disturbed by Myeni's actions, saying she had several opportunities to explain herself.

In 2013, Myeni reported to Gigaba that the board decided to lease two new planes when in fact it had decided to lease 10.

Myeni's lawyer Francois van Zyl says this was a mistake.

“What she said to the minister was wrong and she explains that she was under that impression. We say there’s room for confusion.”

Myeni wants the Companies Tribunal to declare the compliance notice she was issued for breaching the Companies Act invalid, saying it was irrational.

The tribunal has reserved its decision.

LISTEN: Lawyer argues Dudu Myeni didn’t intend on misrepresenting Airbus deal

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)