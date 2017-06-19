City of Cape Town to formally request ideas to supply potable water
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says it will take at least three consecutive winters with above average rainfall, to make a real difference in the availability of surface water.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town will on Monday formally post a request for ideas or information on solutions to establish several small, immediate and possibly large plants to supply potable water.
She adds that the recent rainfall has not had much of an impact on the city's dams.
“But also the rains that we received the past few weeks, it has only increased by 1.6%, so notwithstanding the rains, the city is upscaling our efforts to secure new sources of temporary water supply.”
De Lille says their focus now is to find solutions to enable the city to establish additional ideas to supply potable water.
“The City of Cape Town knows that there are lots of ideas out there but for us, we have to go through a competitive process. We have to give people with ideas, small and big, give them equal opportunity to participate in the market.”
