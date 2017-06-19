Cameron Wilson to know his fate in a week

Wilson is currently on trial in the Western Cape high court in connection with numerous attempted murders and rapes he is believed to have committed since 2014.

CAPE TOWN – Judgment will be handed down in the trial against multiple murder accused Cameron Wilson next week.

He was arrested in September last year after Lekita Moore's mutilated body was found in a field in Valhalla Park.

The State and defence have on Monday concluded closing arguments.

The defence has called on the court to acquit Wilson on all charges against him, as it believes there have been several discrepancies in the testimonies of the state witnesses.

Advocate Mohamed Sibda also tried to corroborate his client's version of events that he was an onlooker in the Lekita Moore murder, instead of being the attacker.

The State has, however, called for a guilty verdict to be handed down to the 20-year-old.

The State believes the evidence against the accused is very strong and credible.