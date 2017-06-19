Cameron Wilson to know his fate in a week
Wilson is currently on trial in the Western Cape high court in connection with numerous attempted murders and rapes he is believed to have committed since 2014.
CAPE TOWN – Judgment will be handed down in the trial against multiple murder accused Cameron Wilson next week.
Wilson is currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court in connection with numerous attempted murders and rapes he is believed to have committed since 2014.
He was arrested in September last year after Lekita Moore's mutilated body was found in a field in Valhalla Park.
The State and defence have on Monday concluded closing arguments.
The defence has called on the court to acquit Wilson on all charges against him, as it believes there have been several discrepancies in the testimonies of the state witnesses.
Advocate Mohamed Sibda also tried to corroborate his client's version of events that he was an onlooker in the Lekita Moore murder, instead of being the attacker.
The State has, however, called for a guilty verdict to be handed down to the 20-year-old.
The State believes the evidence against the accused is very strong and credible.
More in Local
-
IFAISA: Absa should pay back the over R1 billion bailout
-
CT dam levels rise by 4%, city not out of the woods yet
-
UWC: Exams will go ahead despite campus protest
-
‘Buthelezi’s appointment was reward for corruption he caused at Prasa’
-
Minister Kubayi expresses concerns over Eskom
-
Numsa welcomes arrest in Thembisile Yende murder case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.