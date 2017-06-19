‘Buthelezi’s appointment was reward for corruption he caused at Prasa’

It was reported that Sifiso Buthelezi allegedly used his position as Prasa chairperson to secure tenders to his brother's company.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Transport Movement (NTM) and The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) say President Jacob Zuma's appointment of Sifiso Buthelezi as deputy finance minister was a reward for the corruption he caused at Prasa.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Buthelezi allegedly used his position as Prasa chairperson to secure tenders to a company owned by his brother.

He has since denied the claims.

The NTM's Ephraim Mphahlele says the fact that Buthelezi was appointed deputy finance minister after he was implicated in the Public Protector’s report shows President Zuma's views on corruption.

He has also said that under Zuma's administration, those implicated in the Public Protector’s report, Prasa board investigations and the Gupta leaks are shielded from the might of the law.

Mphahlele and Saftu leader Zwelinzima Vavi have called for Buthelezi’s resignation and for justice to be served.