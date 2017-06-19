Ramaphosa: ANC's internal squabbles must end
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed the importance of sound leadership within the ruling party.
The leader of government business yesterday addressed the African National Congress’s Western Cape policy conference attended by the province s ANC delegates from various regions in Stellenbosch.
Ramaphosa says the needs of South Africans must be prioritised.
Regional ANC delegates from the West Coast, Overberg, Dullah Omar and other regions attended the policy conference on Sunday.
Ramaphosa emphasised the ruling party must be free of factionalism.
“Our internal squabbles and the fighting within the ANC must come to an end.”
He also outlined the value of clear direction within the party.
“Those are the tests comrades that await our organisation as we renew and revitalise it.”
#ANCWCPolicy Western Cape ANC members welcoming DP Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's Policy Conference at Stellenbosch's Town Hall. KB pic.twitter.com/KGKD7HzpYe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2017
#ANCWCPolicy Ramaphosa on walkabout down Stellenbosch's Andringa Street @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/lPCeERFymK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2017
Ramaphosa also highlighted job creation and land redistribution as two key issues at the event.
He stressed the importance of leaders within party structures having the best interests of South Africans at heart.
The ANC deputy president presented clear views on the policies that must be prioritised.
“Job creation is the key that we need to be focusing on. So, therefore, as we craft policies, we must be asking ourselves, will this policy help us to create more jobs or not?”
He singled out the state of the country’s economy as a critical issue.
“When we manage it, we must manage it so carefully that we continue to have investors investing in our country, both foreign and national.”
Ramaphosa’s address follows ANC Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile endorsing him at the weekend as the ANC's next party leader.
The ruling party’s crucial elective conference will be held in December.
