Analyst: DA will struggle to shake off effects of Zille colonialism tweet
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille issued an apology for tweeting in March that not all aspects of the legacy of colonialism were negative.
CAPE TOWN - Political analysts believe the Democratic Alliance (DA) remains in a bind despite coming to what's meant to be a peaceful compromise with its former leader Helen Zille.
The Western Cape premier may face a motion of no confidence later this month, but there won't be further disciplinary action from the DA.
Last week, she issued an apology for tweeting in March that not all aspects of the legacy of colonialism were negative.
Some commentators insist that the party had no other option but to come to such an agreement with Zille to avoid further tension.
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni explains: “The DA will struggle to shake off the perception of it being a party that is sympathetic to colonialists or racist sympathisers.”
WATCH: Helen Zille apologises for tweets on colonialism
