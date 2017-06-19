Analyst: DA will struggle to shake off effects of Zille colonialism tweet

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
Go

Analyst: DA will struggle to shake off effects of Zille colonialism tweet

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille issued an apology for tweeting in March that not all aspects of the legacy of colonialism were negative.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Political analysts believe the Democratic Alliance (DA) remains in a bind despite coming to what's meant to be a peaceful compromise with its former leader Helen Zille.

The Western Cape premier may face a motion of no confidence later this month, but there won't be further disciplinary action from the DA.

Last week, she issued an apology for tweeting in March that not all aspects of the legacy of colonialism were negative.

Some commentators insist that the party had no other option but to come to such an agreement with Zille to avoid further tension.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni explains: “The DA will struggle to shake off the perception of it being a party that is sympathetic to colonialists or racist sympathisers.”

WATCH: Helen Zille apologises for tweets on colonialism

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA