2 due in court following major abalone bust

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in a multi-million rand abalone bust in Beaufort West.

Officers in the Central Karoo town pulled over a suspicious vehicle on Sunday and searched it.

They found more than 18,000 units of dried abalone and 155 bags of frozen abalone in the truck.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says: “They arrested a 37-year-old and his accomplice, a 33-year-old woman. Both of them will appear in the Beaufort West magistrates court for the illegal possession of abalone.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)