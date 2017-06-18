[WATCH] President Zuma shows you how to spend Father's Day
In a video posted by his wife Thobeka on Instagram, the president's family sing ‘happy father’s day to you’ while he cuts a beautiful cake.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has celebrated Father’s Day with his wife Thobeka and some of his children.
In a video posted by his wife on Instagram, Zuma’s family sing ‘happy father’s day to you’ while he cuts a beautiful white cake.
In a heart-warming message, the first lady’s post reads: ‘The only thing better than having you as my hubby, is my children having you as a Dad.’
In the video, Zuma’s children form a circle around him, taking pictures of him while he asks where to cut the cake.
As the president cuts the cake, the first lady leads the ‘happy father’s day to you’ song and the children join in.
More in Local
-
Zuma: Political freedom without economic freedom is not complete freedom
-
N4 accident in Mpumalanga claims 3 lives
-
Zwane defends new mining charter
-
Alleged rapist nabbed after 6 years on the run
-
Ramaphosa pinpoints his priorities for SA
-
DA accuses Mosebenzi Zwane of breaching the Executive Member’s Ethics Act
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.