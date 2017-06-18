[WATCH] President Zuma shows you how to spend Father's Day

In a video posted by his wife Thobeka on Instagram, the president's family sing ‘happy father’s day to you’ while he cuts a beautiful cake.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has celebrated Father’s Day with his wife Thobeka and some of his children.

In a video posted by his wife on Instagram, Zuma’s family sing ‘happy father’s day to you’ while he cuts a beautiful white cake.

The only thing better than having you as my hubby, is my children having you as a Dad. #fathersday #mom #diaryofagratefulmom #numberonedad A post shared by TMZF Founder & Patron (@firstladytzuma) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

In a heart-warming message, the first lady’s post reads: ‘The only thing better than having you as my hubby, is my children having you as a Dad.’

In the video, Zuma’s children form a circle around him, taking pictures of him while he asks where to cut the cake.

As the president cuts the cake, the first lady leads the ‘happy father’s day to you’ song and the children join in.