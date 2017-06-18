Three killed in 'gang-related shooting' in CT
It's believed the drive-by shooting is linked to another attack, which occurred in Elsies River last month.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are searching for several suspects after three people were killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Bishop Lavis.
Officials are yet to make arrests.
Cape Town police says four men were standing in Bishop Lavis' Nooitgedacht suburb on Saturday when a passing vehicle opened fire on them.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says three of them were shot and died as a result of their wounds.
“Two died on scene while the other one died in hospital.”
Local CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst says based on their information, the attack is linked to the shooting and wounding of alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen.
“The house belongs to a gang lord in that area. He knows he is being targeted and would want to retaliate.”
Lindhorst adds residents have indicated a fourth man was also wounded in the shooting, but he managed to escape.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
