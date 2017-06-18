Sibanye Gold to resume operations after violent strike

The strike ensued after the company announced that it will be implementing measures to combat illegal mining on all its shafts.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye Gold says it will resume operations tomorrow at its Cooke operation in the south-west of Johannesburg following a violent strike.

The mine has dismissed over 1,500 workers who were involved in the illegal strike nearly two weeks ago.

The strike ensued after the company announced that it will be implementing measures to combat illegal mining on all its shafts.

The company says it has increased security around the mines in order to ensure the safety of employees who will report for duty tomorrow.

Sibanye’s James Wellsted said, “We’ll resume operations tomorrow, it will really be to ensure that everyone is safe before we can resume mining.”