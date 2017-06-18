Saftu welcomes price-fixing probe into pharmaceutical companies
The investigation followed concerns raised by cancer organisations that medicines are overpriced.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed the Competition Commission’s investigation into price-fixing allegations against pharmaceutical companies.
The investigation followed concerns raised by cancer organisations that medicines are overpriced.
The companies under investigation include Roche, Pfizer and Aspen.
The federation says as a result of exorbitant prices, most cancer patients in both the private and public sectors have died because they cannot afford treatment.
Saftu's Patrick Craven explains: “The South African Federation of Trade Unions is absolutely shocked that a small number of large pharmaceuticals are making huge extortion profits at the expense of very sick people. The Competition Commission has decided to investigate and we support it.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Call for Gauteng residents to donate books for Knysna
-
Manhunt after Uber passengers shot, robbed in Morningside
-
Knysna community rebuilds after devastating fires
-
Report reveals why Ben Ngubane left Eskom
-
Probe launched after seven sailors killed in ship collision
-
'Revised Mining Charter to bring transformation in sector'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.