Report reveals why Ben Ngubane left Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane reportedly threatened to leave the power utility if the man he was backing wasn’t appointed acting CEO.

The City Press is reporting how an angry Ngubane left a Monday meeting, threatening to report Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to President Jacob Zuma if he didn’t have his way.

According to City Press' sources, Ngubane returned on the afternoon of the same day with his lawyer to hand in his resignation letter to the minister.

It’s understood Ngubane failed to compel Brown to appoint his preferred candidate Zethembe Khoza as acting Eskom CEO.

During a media briefing the minister said that an acting CEO would be appointed within 48 hours, but that hasn’t happened yet.

The paper reports that Brown repeatedly told Ngubane to "go ahead", after he threatened to report her to the president if he didn’t have his way.

Instead, Brown subsequently appointed Khoza, a non-executive Eskom board member, as interim board chairperson in place of Ngubane.

Two days after his appointment Khoza filed an affidavit, stating that Eskom would not oppose Brian Molefe's dismissal challenge and that Brown had to defend it alone.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)