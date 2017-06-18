Popular Topics
Ramaphosa pin points his priorities for SA

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of improving living conditions in the country.

ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of improving living conditions in the country.

Ramaphosa is the keynote speaker at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Western Cape Policy Conference currently underway at the Stellenbosch Town Hall.

The ANC's National Policy Conference is scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

The deputy president received thunderous applause and cheers from ANC members.

Ramaphosa says today's discussions are important to navigate the organisation into the future.

“All of us know that we are going through really difficult times as an organisation.”

He adds this will form the basis of the party’s victory in the 2019 national elections.

“We will be able to get back the historical formations that are aligned with us.”

Acting ANC Chairperson in the Western Cape Khaya Magaxa has emphasised the importance of reinforcing unity amongst provincial party structures.

