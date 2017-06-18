Ramaphosa pin points his priorities for SA
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of improving living conditions in the country.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of improving living conditions in the country.
Ramaphosa is the keynote speaker at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Western Cape Policy Conference currently underway at the Stellenbosch Town Hall.
The ANC's National Policy Conference is scheduled to take place at the end of this month.
The deputy president received thunderous applause and cheers from ANC members.
Ramaphosa says today's discussions are important to navigate the organisation into the future.
“All of us know that we are going through really difficult times as an organisation.”
He adds this will form the basis of the party’s victory in the 2019 national elections.
“We will be able to get back the historical formations that are aligned with us.”
Acting ANC Chairperson in the Western Cape Khaya Magaxa has emphasised the importance of reinforcing unity amongst provincial party structures.
More in Local
-
Zwane defends new mining charter
-
Alleged rapist nabbed after 6 years on the run
-
DA accuses Mosebenzi Zwane of breaching the Executive Member’s Ethics Act
-
Cheering crowds welcome Ramaphosa at WC ANC conference
-
Three killed in 'gang-related shooting' in CT
-
Call for Gauteng residents to donate books for Knysna
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.