Ramaphosa assures WC ANC members that the party still has moral fibre

Ramaphosa says without introspection the ruling party will fail in its mission to provide better living conditions to the country’s people.

STELLENOSCH - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Western Cape ANC delegates the party still has the necessary moral fibre to secure better lives for all South Africans.

Addressing regional structures at the ANC’s Provincial Policy Conference in Stellenbosch earlier today, Ramaphosa emphasised the need to eradicate factionalism from party structures.

He says the party’s end-of-June National Policy Conference should be utilised to strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 national elections.

The deputy president says without introspection the ruling party will fail in its mission to provide better living conditions to the country’s people.

“The ANC of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela is not an ANC that will betray the people of our country.”

He emphasised South Africans should see a united ruling party in action.

“Our people expect that our internal squabbles must come to an end.”

Ramaphosa’s Winelands District interaction coincides with reports of former AU chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma accepting the nomination to be the party's president.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)