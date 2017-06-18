Popular Topics
Go

Manhunt after Uber passengers shot, robbed in Morningside

Both passengers were shot and have been taken to hospital.

Police tape seen at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for three men who shot two Uber taxi passengers outside a hotel in Morningside on Sunday morning.

The Uber driver was dropping off the two guests on West Road, when he was approached by the armed men who robbed them.

Police say both passengers were shot and have been taken to hospital where they are in a critical condition.

Police say they suspect that the men followed the driver from the airport.

The police's Mavela Masondo says: “We have launched a manhunt for the suspects. We appeal to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station, so that we can arrest these men.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

