Pakistan thrash holders India to win Champions Trophy
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the Champions Trophy for the first time on Sunday.
Pakistan put on a cricketing masterclass at The Oval to claim the ICC Champions Trophy over rivals India on Saturday.
After losing the toss and being sent in to bat Pakistan started brightly and reached 128 runs before losing their first wicket. Playing in only his 3rd ODI, 27 year old Fakhar Zaman was the pick of the Pakistani batsmen, knocking his way to 114 off 106.
Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali also chipped in with half-centuries on the way to setting India a target of 339 – the highest ever ODI total scored by Pakistan in a final.
With the bat in hand, India found themselves under early pressure after losing both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for just 6 runs. The early loss of big wickets set the tone for the rest of the innings, with Hardik Pandya the only player to show any resistance before being run out for 76.
In the end, India just couldn’t get any partnerships going and collapsed to 158 all out to hand Pakistan the trophy they so deserve.
The win also gives Pakistan their first 50 over trophy since the World Cup back in 1992, and will certainly go some way to moving them out of their current 8th spot in the world ODI rankings.
