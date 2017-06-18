N4 accident in Mpumalanga claims 3 lives

It's understood one of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and collided with another vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have died and six others injured when two cars collided on the N4 Schoemanskloof Road in Mpumalanga.

It's understood one of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and collided with the other vehicle.

The spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety Jacob Mabuza says all the injured have been taken to Mbombela Hospital.

“The N4 road is closed and we request motorists to use alternative roads.”