Motsoeneng says no one has changed the SABC like he has
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has told congregants at a church in Mpumalanga that no one has changed the SABC like he has.
Motsoeneng was speaking at Bishop Dununu Ministries in Witbank as part of the youth month service.
This is his first public appearance since he was dismissed from the public broadcaster on Monday.
Bishop Dununu says they invited Motsoeneng to give him support and prayer during his time of crisis following his dismissal.
The former SABC COO reiterated the need for South Africans to support local talent and musicians.
Last month, the interim board told Parliament that the 90 percent local music qouta had cost the SABC more than R200 million.
