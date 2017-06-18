Popular Topics
Mashatile: We want leaders who protect the state

ANC Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile says the history of the party should guide the future of the ANC when deciding on new leadership.

Gauteng ANC Chairman Paul Mashatile. Picture: ANC
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile says the history of the party should guide the future of the ANC when deciding on new leadership.

Speaking at an ANC meeting on the West Rand, Mashatile said OR Tambo was Albert Luthuli's deputy and Thabo Mbeki was deputy to Nelson Mandela.

He said Cyril Ramaphosa should lead the movement since he’s President Jacob Zuma’s deputy.

Mashatile said he believes in a leader who can guide the ANC regardless of gender.

“We want to make leaders who are brave and can lead without fear. We want leaders who protect the state.”

This comes after the ANC Youth League announced its support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as party president.

The youth league held its extended NEC meeting recently, where it discussed who it wants to take over as party leaders.

There were no surprises when ANCYL secretary general Njabulo Nzuza announced the league is backing Dr Dlamini-Zuma.

“Comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the president of the ANC, comrade David Mabuza as the deputy president of the ANC, Comrade Ace Magashule as the secretary general of the ANC, Comrade Nathi Mthethwa as the national chair of the ANC, DSG for monitoring and evaluation Comrade Jessie Duarte, DSG for organising and campaigns Comrade Fikile Mbalula and the treasurer general Comrade Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

