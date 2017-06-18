Home Affairs makes U-turn on disciplinary action against workers
Home Affairs agreed to enter negotiation with unions after the Bargaining Council's conciliation hearing on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has agreed to withdraw disciplinary action taken against staff who rejected the department's decision to force them to work on Saturdays without paying them overtime.
Workers told the department that the order meant that they would have to use extra money for transport to work and that this warranted remuneration.
Home Affairs agreed to enter negotiation with unions after the Bargaining Council's conciliation hearing on Thursday.
The department's Nkidi Mohoboko announced on Saturday that it would review its disciplinary plans for staff.
Numsa's Daniel Mthethi says they will ensure the department keeps its word.
“Those charges must be withdrawn and we’ll make sure those charges are dropped.”
Trade unions and the department will meet on Monday to discuss an amicable strategy concerning Saturday shifts.
Mohoboko says they’re open to negotiating on the matter.
“We will negotiate in a way that satisfies both the employer and employees.”
The department and trade unions have just under six days to come to an agreement concerning their Saturday shifts for staff.
The Public Service Association's Ivan Fredericks says their mandate is to ensure their members get what they deserve.
“We will ensure there is security measures so that people feel safe in their working environment.”
Unions have subsequently called off the nationwide strike that was planned for Monday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Gauteng govt mortuaries strike: Families anxiously waiting to bury loved ones
-
Mashatile: We want leaders who protect the state
-
Prasa calls for whole-society approach to tackle crime
-
City of CT to increase fines for water guzzlers
-
Britain to hold special two-year parliament session to tackle Brexit
-
Lotto results: Saturday 17 June 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.