Home Affairs makes U-turn on disciplinary action against workers

Home Affairs agreed to enter negotiation with unions after the Bargaining Council's conciliation hearing on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has agreed to withdraw disciplinary action taken against staff who rejected the department's decision to force them to work on Saturdays without paying them overtime.

Workers told the department that the order meant that they would have to use extra money for transport to work and that this warranted remuneration.

The department's Nkidi Mohoboko announced on Saturday that it would review its disciplinary plans for staff.

Numsa's Daniel Mthethi says they will ensure the department keeps its word.

“Those charges must be withdrawn and we’ll make sure those charges are dropped.”

Trade unions and the department will meet on Monday to discuss an amicable strategy concerning Saturday shifts.

Mohoboko says they’re open to negotiating on the matter.

“We will negotiate in a way that satisfies both the employer and employees.”

The department and trade unions have just under six days to come to an agreement concerning their Saturday shifts for staff.

The Public Service Association's Ivan Fredericks says their mandate is to ensure their members get what they deserve.

“We will ensure there is security measures so that people feel safe in their working environment.”

Unions have subsequently called off the nationwide strike that was planned for Monday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)