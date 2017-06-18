Girl, 14, arrested for throwing her baby in a pit toilet in Limpopo

The teenager is facing attempted murder charges after a passerby noticed the activity and called the police.

JOHANNESBURG - A 14-year-old girl has been arrested for throwing her 6-month-old baby in a pit toilet at Bolebedu outside Tzaneen.

The teenager is facing attempted murder charges after a passerby noticed the activity and called the police.

Authorities say they reacted swiftly and the baby boy was found alive after being removed from the toilet.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says the child has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“A minor was arrested for throwing her child in a pit toilet.”