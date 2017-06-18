Gauteng govt mortuaries strike: Families anxiously waiting to bury loved ones

The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the Diepkloof Mortuary in Soweto to release the remains of Mohammed Bhayat.

JOHANNESBURG - The attorney representing a Muslim family who's had to bury their loved one nearly two weeks after his death say it's unacceptable that so many rights are being infringed by the strike at Gauteng government mortuaries.

The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the Diepkloof Mortuary in Soweto to release the remains of Mohammed Bhayat.

The Lenasia family was unable to bury him within 24 hours, as per custom, because employees affiliated to Nehawu have been on strike.

They want similar benefits to pathologists.

Several families are still anxiously waiting to bury their loved ones.

Family attorney Yousha Tayob says the strike in the sector is infringing on people’s rights.

“We were told nothing could be done until the strike was over and we would have to wait. The family found this unacceptable.”

The 28-year-old man was finally buried on Saturday.

Tayob says it's sad that many other families are not as fortunate.

"There are some mortuaries that are not able to function."

While the Gauteng Health Department has sent in extra doctors to help perform autopsies at government mortuaries, it's still unclear when the backlog will be cleared.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)