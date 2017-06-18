Cheering crowds welcome Ramaphosa at WC ANC conference

The deputy president is expected to address the African National Congress’ (ANC) Western Cape Policy Conference.

CAPE TOWN – Cheering crowds welcomed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in Stellenbosch on Sunday.

#ANCWCPolicy Western Cape ANC members welcoming DP Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's Policy Conference at Stellenbosch's Town Hall. KB pic.twitter.com/KGKD7HzpYe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 18, 2017

Ramaphosa attends the event at a time when top provincial heads have not pronounced on their preferred presidential candidate ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December.

ANC members from various regions in the Western Cape are expected to attend today's provincial policy conference.

Many delegates, including NEC member Derek Hanekom and the party's acting provincial leader Khaya Magxaxa, have arrived at the Stellenbosch Town Hall ahead of Ramaphosa's interaction.

Ramaphosa engaged with local supporters in Stellenbosch's Andringa Street during walkabout.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)